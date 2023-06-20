KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new documentary detailing the life of American cycling legend Greg LeMond is set for a grand premiere in Knoxville.

The documentary titled “The Last Rider” will premiere at Regal Pinnacle movie theatre on Wednesday, June 21 at 7 p.m. The film will chronicle LeMond’s groundbreaking career which included three Tour de France victories and a comeback from a near-fatal hunting accident.

LeMond will attend Wednesday’s premiere and participate in a Q&A following the screenings. Tickets for the showing and Q&A with LeMond are available online at Regal Pinnacle.

The famed cyclist began his professional career in 1981. LeMond went on to become the first American male cyclist to win the Road World Championship and the first non-European professional cyclist to win the men’s Tour de France.

LeMond remains the only American man to win the Tour de France after Lance Armstrong’s seven titles were formally stripped in 2012 for using performance-enhancing drugs.

He founded and operates the bicycle company LeMond Bicycles. LeMond moved to Knoxville in 2016 and opened a bike shop in the city in 2021.