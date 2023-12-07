FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) — The best high school football players will go head to head with the stars of the other East Tennessee schools in the Commercial Bank Rivalry Showcase All-Star game this Saturday.

We know the players are great on the gridiron, but when it comes to golf, not so much. Before they squared off on the field, they had a little friendly competition at Topgolf in Farragut.

“I’m sure it takes a lot of focus,” said Knox County Head Coach Lamar Brown. “You’ve got to stay locked in on that ball. Good contact and so forth. But I know nothing about golf.”

However, Coach Brown had his eyes set on one of the kickers being the best due to their attention to detail. Good thing his squad has one of the best in the state in Tennessee Mr. Football Kicker of the Year Owen Taylor.

“You’ve got to be perfect,” said the Halls High School kicker. “Contact to the ball, you can kind of see the similarities.”

As for East Tennessee, Kingston Head Coach Brian Pankey had high hopes for Alcoa’s Brody Blankenship.

“Just cause he told me he’s got his own clubs, so any time you bring your own clubs to Topgolf you must be pretty good,” he joked.

However, Blankenship decided to leave his clubs in the car, and give everyone “a fair shot.”

“I didn’t bring them in because I didn’t think I needed them,” joked Blankenship. “I wanted everyone to have a chance.”

However, at the end of the day, both players and head coaches agree being able to share a golf club, and a field with the top high school football players in the state is a special experience.

“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity getting to play with a whole bunch of guys because everybody at their school is that dude or they wouldn’t be here,” said Clinton quarterback Joshua Keith. “So it’s just kind of surreal getting to play with the best of the best.”

“These kids from Knoxville, a lot of them played little league together and then once they got to high school, they went separate ways, so a lot of them have talked about how its great to come back and play with some friends they’ve had and other people they’ve competed against,” added Coach Brown.

There wasn’t a winner in this year’s Topgolf tournament as it was more focused on just having a good time, but that won’t be the case this Saturday as the two teams face off on the gridiron at Sevier County High School.

You can catch the game right here on WATE at 5:30 p.m. on December 10.