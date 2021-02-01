Group bringing soccer to Knoxville seeks input on team colors, name

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A group bringing soccer to Knoxville has launched a website to get input about what the team’s branding should look like.

The new Knoxville team will be part of the USL’s League Two, which is made up of college-level and elite high school players, with a goal to become part of League One.

The team is a project between the USL and five business leaders in Knoxville who say its been 2 years in the making.

As of now, the team doesn’t have a permanent home, but say they could play at the proposed Smokies Stadium in the Old City, if that ever comes to fruition.

Even with that big “if,” the soccer league says what Knoxville has to offer is what will make this venture successful.

The idea of professional soccer in Knoxville is amazing, we’re excited. We know the fans are excited but we’re excited too. From a league office prospective it’s kind of a perfect fit, we look for three things primarily, a committed ownership group, a strong appetite for the games, and a good venue that the fans can be proud of. And Drew and his team, the ownership group, have checked all three of those boxes so we have no doubts, we will be tremendously successful.” Ryan Madden VP of Communications USL

On December 19, 2020, @KnoxProSoccer tweeted for the first time, “All we want for Christmas is Pro Soccer in Knoxville. Who’s with us? We’re working on making this dream a reality but we need your help. More to come…”

Fast forward one month later, to February 1, “Allow ourselves to introduce….ourselves. We’re working on bringing pro soccer to Knoxville but can only do it with input from the entire community. First up: brand – http://knoxprosoccer.com.”

At Knox Pro Soccer’s website, the group is asking the Knoxville community to help build their soccer club, “…For Knoxville, by Knoxville. We’ve got big ideas that need deep roots.”

The group put together a fan survey where to gather opinions about the club.

What makes you most proud of Knoxville?

Describe Knoxville in a few words.

What colors represent Knoxville?

Any inspirations for the name or crest?

Any team name ideas?

The club has also outlined its three pillars:

Knoxville Proud We’re proud of Knoxville, and we plan to make Knoxville proud. A club that is connected to the community, cares about winning, and operates professionally is what our city deserves.

Civic Citizen Soccer clubs can positively affect their communities well beyond the pitch. We want to use the Beautiful Game as a force for good across Knoxville.

Everybody’s Teammate Knoxville has a strong youth soccer community. We want to support, celebrate, and advance that culture at every turn. We’re teammates with all of Knoxville Soccer!



By the way, there are more than 80 teams in the USL League Two, including the Tri-Cities Otters in Johnson City.