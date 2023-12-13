HARDIN VALLEY, Tenn. (WATE) — After two seasons at the helm of Hardin Valley Academy football, Jeff Miner has resigned.

In his first year with the Hawks, Hardin Valley finished with a 1-9 record.

The future looked brighter for the Hawks as they went on a 3-0 win streak to begin the 2023 season before losing their final seven games and failing to make the playoffs.

Miner finished with a 4-16 overall record.

“We want to thank Coach Miner for his commitment to Hardin Valley Academy and the football program the past two years. We appreciate the positive impact he had on our players and program. We wish him the best for the future and look forward to the next chapter for HVA football.” Statement from Hardin Valley Academy