(WATE) — The National Park Service and the Federal Aviation Administration want to hear the public's opinion on a proposed plan for air tours over Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The plan was created after concerns that noise from tour aircraft could harm national park resources and experiences for visitors.

The plan follows guidelines set by the National Parks Air Tour Management Act of 2000 and is on public review until Oct. 3. The agencies hope to complete air tour management plans for the Smokies and 23 other national parks by the end of August 2022.