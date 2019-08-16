High School Football Jamboree rocks Neyland Stadium

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The 2019 Knoxville Orthopaedic Clinic High School Kick-Off Classic Jamboree featured 16 local teams in scrimmages to show the talent to come this season.

High school football teams featured were Gibbs, Austin-East, South-Doyle, Central, Fulton, West, Powell, Halls, Webb, Campbell County, Bearden, Karns, Farragut, Carter, Hardin Valley, and The King’s Academy.

The Jamboree kicked off at 6 p.m. Friday.

A few special VFLs were among the coaching and guest staff; there to support their high school teams, too: