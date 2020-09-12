High school football Player of the Week nominees: Week four

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Week four of the high school football season is in the books. Below are our nominees for the player of the week:

Liam Fortner, Central

9 carries for 169 yards, 4 TDs; 8 receptions for 70 yards, 1 TD

– Central advanced to 4-0 on the season defeating Hardin Valley 53-21

Matt White, Farragut Wide Receiver

11 receptions for 197 yards, 3 TDs; 5 carries for 25 yards

– Farragut defeated Oak Ridge 45-25 advancing to 2-1 on the year

Colton Qualls, Gibbs Quarterback

6 completions for 114 yards, 2 TDs; 11 rushes for 112 yards, 1 TD

– The Eagles defeated Morristown West 39-14 advancing to 2-2on the season.

Our week four winner will be announced on Wednesday, September 16th.