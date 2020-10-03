High school football Player of the Week nominees: Week seven

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Week seven of the high school football season is in the books. Below are our nominees for the player of the week:
- Baker Dance, West Quarterback
Completed 10 of 16 passes for 205 yards, 5 TDs
– West advanced toa perfect 7-0 on the season defeating Clinton 42-3
- Na’Kelin McAfee, The King’s Academy Runningback
22 carries for 305 yds, 5 TDs; 5 receptions for 97 yards and 1 TD
– TKA defeated Middle Tennessee Christian 54-35 advancing to 6-1 on the year
- Garrett Hawkins, Sevier County Runningback, Linebacker
17 carries for 119 yards, 3 TDS; 1 reception for 10 yards, 8 tackles, and a forced fumble
– The Smoky Bears rebounded against Gibbs, defeating the Eagles 41-35 in a regional match up; improving to 3-3 on the season