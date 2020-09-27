High school football Player of the Week nominees: week six

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Week six of the high school football season is in the books. Below are our nominees for the player of the week:
- Desean Bishop, Karns Running Back
42 carries for 330 yards and six touchdowns
-Helped give Karns their first win since October of 2019, defeating Campbell County 41-39
- Cole Hensen, Morristown East Quarterback
Completed 30-41 passes for 486 yards and five touchdowns
-Set the single-game passing touchdown and passing yards record for Mo East helping defeat in-town rival Morristown West 35-28
- J.D Dunn, Christian Academy of Knoxville Running Back
316 All-Purpose Yards, 4 Rushing TDs
-Helping the Warriors stay undefeated (6-0) with a win over Chattanooga Christian 48-20