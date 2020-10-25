High school football Player of the Week nominees: Week Ten

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Week ten of the high school football season is in the books. Below are our nominees for player of the week:

  • JD Dunn, CAK Running Back
    35 carries for 305 yards and four touchdowns
    -Helped CAK stay unbeaten as they defeated Grace Christian 48-21
  • Carson Jones, Maryville Quarterback
    16-of-19 (9-of-9 in the second half) for 195 yards and two touchdowns
    -Led Maryville a win over unbeaten McMinn County 21-2; Rebels advanced to 9-0
  • Makai Williams, Bearden Running Back
    261 rushing yards and three touchdowns; fumble return for a touchdown
    – Bearden earned their third win of the season defeating Morristown West 49-20


