High school football Player of the Week nominees: Week Ten

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Week ten of the high school football season is in the books. Below are our nominees for player of the week:

JD Dunn, CAK Running Back

35 carries for 305 yards and four touchdowns

-Helped CAK stay unbeaten as they defeated Grace Christian 48-21

16-of-19 (9-of-9 in the second half) for 195 yards and two touchdowns

-Led Maryville a win over unbeaten McMinn County 21-2; Rebels advanced to 9-0

261 rushing yards and three touchdowns; fumble return for a touchdown

– Bearden earned their third win of the season defeating Morristown West 49-20







