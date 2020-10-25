High school football Player of the Week nominees: Week Ten

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Week ten of the high school football season is in the books. Below are our nominees for player of the week:
- JD Dunn, CAK Running Back
35 carries for 305 yards and four touchdowns
-Helped CAK stay unbeaten as they defeated Grace Christian 48-21
- Carson Jones, Maryville Quarterback
16-of-19 (9-of-9 in the second half) for 195 yards and two touchdowns
-Led Maryville a win over unbeaten McMinn County 21-2; Rebels advanced to 9-0
- Makai Williams, Bearden Running Back
261 rushing yards and three touchdowns; fumble return for a touchdown
– Bearden earned their third win of the season defeating Morristown West 49-20
