High school football Player of the Week nominees: week three

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Week three of the high school football season is in the books. Below are our nominees for the player of the week:

Chandler Wilson, Carter Quarterback

20 of 29 for 190 yards and three touchdowns

-Helped lead Carter to an overtime victory over Seymour 22-15



20 of 29 for 190 yards and three touchdowns -Helped lead Carter to an overtime victory over Seymour 22-15 Parker McGill, Maryville Running Back

16 carries for 185 yards and 2 touchdowns

-Assisted Maryville in advancing to 2-0 defeating Cleveland 34-7



16 carries for 185 yards and 2 touchdowns -Assisted Maryville in advancing to 2-0 defeating Cleveland 34-7 Nick Martin, South-Doyle Quarterback

11 of 19 for 234 yards and two touchdowns (1 rushing)

-Led Cherokees to week three win over Gibbs 37-17

Our Week one winner will be announced on Wednesday, September 9th.