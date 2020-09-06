High school football Player of the Week nominees: week three

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Week three of the high school football season is in the books. Below are our nominees for the player of the week:
- Chandler Wilson, Carter Quarterback
20 of 29 for 190 yards and three touchdowns
-Helped lead Carter to an overtime victory over Seymour 22-15
- Parker McGill, Maryville Running Back
16 carries for 185 yards and 2 touchdowns
-Assisted Maryville in advancing to 2-0 defeating Cleveland 34-7
- Nick Martin, South-Doyle Quarterback
11 of 19 for 234 yards and two touchdowns (1 rushing)
-Led Cherokees to week three win over Gibbs 37-17
Our Week one winner will be announced on Wednesday, September 9th.