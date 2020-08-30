High school football Player of the Week nominees: Week two

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Week two of the high school football season is in the books. Below are the nominees for player of the week.

Major Newman, Alcoa linebacker 9 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1 fumble recovery for a touchdown –The Tornadoes earned a week two victory, shutting out Austin-East 55-0

Nakelin McAfee, The King’s Academy running back

18 carries, 212 rushing yards, 4 touchdowns

–McAfee is a utility player, who helped the Lions beat the Highlanders 39-13

Liam Fortner, Knoxville Central wide receiver

8 carries for 47 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown, 6 receptions for 82 yards, 1 receiving touchdown

–The Army commit continues to show off his expanded role on offense this season with head coach Nick Craney using him as a quarterback in the wildcat; Fortner’s rushing touchdown in their 21-9 win against in-county rival Fulton a result of the wildcat offense.