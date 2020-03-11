High School girls basketball state tournament scoreboard

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WATE) – The TSSAA High School Girls Basketball State Championships are once again peppered with programs from the Greater Knoxville area as Five local teams earned a trip to the Murphy Center at MTSU.

Class AAA Quarterfinals

Stone Memorial 61, Science Hill 46

Stone Memorial (30-4) held Science Hill to 18 points in the first half and just six points in the fourth quarter to advance to the Class AAA semifinals. Emma Capps scored a game-high 25 points for Stone Memorial, who went 17-for-20 from the free throw line as a team. The Lady Panthers will play in the state semifinals on Friday at 11 a.m. ET.

Whitehaven 66, Maryville 63

After scoring three points in the first quarter, Maryville (30-5) rallied back by sinking seven 3-pointers in the fourth but still came up short in the state quarterfinals. Miss Basketball finalist Danae Fritz led the Lady Rebels with a game-high 22 points in the loss. It was Maryville’s first trip to the state tournament since 1999.

Class AA Quarterfinals

Gatlinburg-Pittman (22-11) vs. Upperman (28-6) – Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. ET

Grainger (32-3) vs. Westview (30-3) – Wednesday, 7 p.m. ET

Class A Quarterfinals

Oneida (29-6) vs. Loretto (29-3) – Thursday, 5:30 p.m. ET