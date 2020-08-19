High school girls soccer: Knoxville Central on quest for first state title

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- The Knoxville Central girls soccer came the closest to knotting their first state title last season, making it to the Class AA State Quarterfinal.

In the last few years, the Lady Bobcats have competed at a higher level–proving to be a postseason contender. This season, head coach Bill Mize hopes to keep that up as the program continues to chase it’s first state title.

Getting there this season will not be easy.

In a short three weeks and without scrimmages, Mize felt the team is a tad behind from where they were last year. The Lady Bobcats lost some depth without five starters from last season; including a great keeper and seniors started for four years. In return, the team adds 13 freshmen that Mize is looking to work in to fill some holes.

The team is working on their wing play this season and adjusting to a new formation that Mize says fits this year’s players better, making up for speed they lost from graduated seniors.

“Getting those wings to make those runs over and over again and the discipline that it takes to,” said Mize on improved wing play. “Finding those three or four players that can interchange on those wings will be our goal.”

The Lady Bobcats find their strength up the middle, returning a solid core of attackers and good defenders.

One of those key playmakers is returning junior attacking midfielder Lyric Fowler, who believes the team should have a strong offense this season and says the team has been doing well in practice despite no scrimmages and a shorter preseason.

“We’re strong we just need more practice,” said Fowler. “Because of COVID it’s been hard but we’ll get there.”

The team made program history last season making it to the quarterfinals, and this year they hope to make it back with a different outcome.

“Our goal is to repeat and get back there now. It’s going to be a little harder than last year but that is our goal,” said Mize.

The Lady Bobcats opened their season on August 19 against Union County.