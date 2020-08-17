High school girls soccer: Lady Tornadoes gear up for season

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE)- The high school girls soccer season kicked off Monday, and the Alcoa Lady Tornadoes are working towards another shot at a state title.

In a short three weeks, Alcoa has been working on their fitness and new formations, preparing as best they can for a season.

Despite the rush, Alcoa soccer head coach Shane Corley says this team has been handling the changes that follow COVID-19 concerns and feel prepared for game day—relying on returning experience.

“I feel like we’re ahead of where we should be right now in the short time we’ve been out here, and I think a lot of that has to do with the experience we bring back,” said Corley.

The Lady Tornadoes add much needed depth in their freshman class.

Senior center back Hailey Atchley has high hopes for this freshman class, filled with skilled players ready to work.

“I think we have a lot of freshmen that are excited to play with us and they have the same energy, so I have high hopes for this season,” said Atchley.

Atchley knows what it takes to win a state title, who was a freshman on the 2017 team that brought the program its first state title.

The Lady Tornadoes were close last season, falling to Signal Mountain in the state championship game. This year, the Lady Tornadoes are hoping to get a second wind—making to the state championship game but this time walking away the winner.

“If we start working hard now and continue that throughout the year then we definitely have a good chance at winning state,” said Atchley.

Returning four seniors, Coach Corley says the seniors who were a part of the 2017 team are “hungry” for another title, working hard to become the first class to achieve not one, but two state titles.

The Lady Tornadoes lost their two wing players from last season. With new players on the outside, Corley says the team is focusing on improving the wing area and making adjustments to get players in position to help spread the field—improving their pass game.

“We’re incorporating our outsides into the middle, working hard on that this year,” junior center back Abbey Sullivan said. “We have two new wing players this year…..so we’re trying to incorporate that a lot.”

This Lady Tornadoes team is bringing high energy and a high confidence level heading into this season.

“I wasn’t satisfied a lot last year with our effort and felt like making it to the state tournament was good and successful for us but at the same time, I felt that we could’ve gotten more out of it and I think this year they realize that,” said Corley.

The team has had a lot of heart-to-heart conversations about how the season went last year and Corley believes they are bought in this time around.

The goals for this season remain the same as year’s past for the Lady Tornadoes.

“Win the district, win the region, go to state and win that,” said Corley.

Alcoa’s first game is August 17 at home against Christian Academy of Knoxville. Game time set for 6:30 P.M.