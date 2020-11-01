High school player of the week nominees: Week Eleven

KNOXVILLE, Tenn: (WATE)- Week eleven of the high school football season is in the books. Below are our nominees for player of the week:
- Central, Brody Cranford
5 solo, 4 assists, 1 INT for a TD
-Helped Central earn their fifth region title in school history after beating Gibbs 34-23
- Sevier County, Collin Shannon
25-of-35 passing for 261 yards and two touchdowns; 7 rushes for 40 yards
-Helped the Smoky Bears earn a playoff spot after beating Carter 45-37
- Gattlinburg-Pittman, Conor Reagan
34 rushes 206 yards 1 touchdown; 6 tackles, 1 sack, 1 INT
– Helped GP earn a home playoff game next week after the Highlanders beat Kingston 21-7