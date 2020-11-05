KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- The list for the 2020 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football semifinalists was released Thursday and includes quite a few names from our area teams.

A full list of the semifinalists can be found here.

East Tennessee 2020 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football semifinalists Division I, Class 3A Grey Carroll, Alcoa

Isaiah Cox, Alcoa Division I, Class 5A Kalib Fortner, Central

Jordyn Potts, Powell Division II, Class A Na’Kelin McAfee, The King’s Academy Division II, Class AA Jackson Bradley, Knoxville Webb

James Dunn, CAK Kicker of the Year Bryson Flynn, Gatlinburg-Pittman

This is the 36th year for the Mr. Football Awards, honoring the best high school football players from across the state.

The three finalists for each category will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 17. Those players will be invited to attend the awards luncheon at Nissan Stadium in Nashville where the winner for each class will be announced.

More than 100 people, including the 30 finalists, family members, and coaches are expected to attend the luncheon; however, there will be fewer guests than in year’s past due to COVID-19 concerns according to a release from the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association.

The winner will be presented a trophy, and the other two finalists will receive a plaque. The semi-finalists will receive a certificate.