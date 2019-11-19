5 local players named 2019 Mr. Football finalists

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Five local players were selected as Tennessee Titans Mr. Football finalists on Tuesday. The award for the top player in each of the eight classes and one kicker among all Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association members will be given out Dec. 2 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Local finalists include in Division I: Holden Willis, Greenback (Class 1A), Grey Carroll, Alcoa (Class 3A), Ty Youngblood, Greeneville (Class 4A), Elijah Young, South-Doyle (Class 5A), and Zeke Rankin, Alcoa (Kicker).

Ten local players were named on Nov. 7 to list of semifinalists for the award.

MORE ONLINE: TSSAA announces Tennessee Titans Mr. Football award semifinalists

A Mr. Football trophy will be presented to the winners of each category.

A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2019 regular season. Five semifinalists in each classification were announced on Nov. 7.

Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.

Mike Keith, play-by-play voice of the Tennessee Titans, will emcee the awards presentation. A live video stream of the awards will be provided at www.titansonline.com.

2019 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Finalists

DIVISION I, CLASS 1A

Hunter Ensley, Huntingdon

Ronto Tipton, South Pittsburg

Holden Willis, Greenback

DIVISION I, CLASS 2A

Cooper Baugus, Peabody

Aaron Swafford, Meigs County

Terry Wilkins, Fairley

DIVISION I, CLASS 3A

Grey Carroll, Alcoa

Donoven McCallister, Upperman

James Moore, Stratford

DIVISION I, CLASS 4A

Tim Coutras, Nolensville

Will McDonald, Livingston Academy

Ty Youngblood, Greeneville

DIVISION I, CLASS 5A

Spencer Briggs, Gallatin

Ja’sean Parks, Beech

Elijah Young, South-Doyle

DIVISION I, CLASS 6A

Bryson Eason, Whitehaven

Conner Murphy, Blackman

Lincoln Pare, Houston

DIVISION II, CLASS A

Kevin Davis, Trinity Christian

Kemari McGowan, MTCS

Rube Scott Rhea, Fayette Academy

DIVISION II, CLASS AA

Austin Hill, ECS

Dietrick Pennington, ECS

Nick Semptimphelter, BGA

DIVISION II, CLASS AAA

Elijah Howard, Baylor

Jabari Small, Briarcrest

Omari Thomas, Briarcrest

KICKER OF THE YEAR

Luke Akers, Ravenwood

Paxton Perry, Brentwood Academy

Zeke Rankin, Alcoa