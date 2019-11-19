5 local players named 2019 Mr. Football finalists

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Five local players were selected as Tennessee Titans Mr. Football finalists on Tuesday. The award for the top player in each of the eight classes and one kicker among all Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association members will be given out Dec. 2 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
Local finalists include in Division I: Holden Willis, Greenback (Class 1A), Grey Carroll, Alcoa (Class 3A), Ty Youngblood, Greeneville (Class 4A), Elijah Young, South-Doyle (Class 5A), and Zeke Rankin, Alcoa (Kicker).
Ten local players were named on Nov. 7 to list of semifinalists for the award.
MORE ONLINE: TSSAA announces Tennessee Titans Mr. Football award semifinalists
A Mr. Football trophy will be presented to the winners of each category.
A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2019 regular season. Five semifinalists in each classification were announced on Nov. 7.
Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.
Mike Keith, play-by-play voice of the Tennessee Titans, will emcee the awards presentation. A live video stream of the awards will be provided at www.titansonline.com.
2019 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Finalists
DIVISION I, CLASS 1A
Hunter Ensley, Huntingdon
Ronto Tipton, South Pittsburg
Holden Willis, Greenback
DIVISION I, CLASS 2A
Cooper Baugus, Peabody
Aaron Swafford, Meigs County
Terry Wilkins, Fairley
DIVISION I, CLASS 3A
Grey Carroll, Alcoa
Donoven McCallister, Upperman
James Moore, Stratford
DIVISION I, CLASS 4A
Tim Coutras, Nolensville
Will McDonald, Livingston Academy
Ty Youngblood, Greeneville
DIVISION I, CLASS 5A
Spencer Briggs, Gallatin
Ja’sean Parks, Beech
Elijah Young, South-Doyle
DIVISION I, CLASS 6A
Bryson Eason, Whitehaven
Conner Murphy, Blackman
Lincoln Pare, Houston
DIVISION II, CLASS A
Kevin Davis, Trinity Christian
Kemari McGowan, MTCS
Rube Scott Rhea, Fayette Academy
DIVISION II, CLASS AA
Austin Hill, ECS
Dietrick Pennington, ECS
Nick Semptimphelter, BGA
DIVISION II, CLASS AAA
Elijah Howard, Baylor
Jabari Small, Briarcrest
Omari Thomas, Briarcrest
KICKER OF THE YEAR
Luke Akers, Ravenwood
Paxton Perry, Brentwood Academy
Zeke Rankin, Alcoa