KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Five semifinalists from each of the nine classifications for the 2021 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football award and semifinalists for Kicker of the Year have been announced.
Out of the 50 high school football players selected as a semifinalist, eight hail from the East Tennessee area including Alcoa quarterback Caden Buckles and Loudon signal-caller Keaton Harig for Divison I, Class 3A. Karns running back DeSean Bishop and Powell’s Walter Nolen III have been nominated in Division I, Class 5A. South-Doyle’s Shawn Gary, Maryville quarterback Carson Jones, and The Kings Academy’s Na’Kelin McAfee are also semifinalists for the prestigious award. Knoxville Catholic’s Josh Turbyville is a semifinalist for the Kicker of the Year award.
The three finalists from their respective classifications for the award will be announced by the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith and Titans head football coach Mike Vrabel on Tuesday, November 23. The winners will be announced at Nissan Stadium on December 7, at the annual award luncheon.
Full list below:
Division I, Class 1A
Seth Birchfield, Cloudland
Khalik Ganaway, Peabody
De’Andre Kelly, South Pittsburg
Marquez Taylor, McKenzie
Thomas Wills, McEwen
Division I, Class 2A
Cameron Huckabey, Meigs County
Aden Hutcherson, Huntingdon
Cameron Miller, MAHS
Luke Myers, South Greene
Ty Simpson, Westview
Division I, Class 3A
Ranen Blackburn, White House
Caden Buckles, Alcoa
Jacob Dooley, Waverly
Jamarion Dowell, Covington
Keaton Harig, Loudon
Division I, Class 4A
Bari’On Brown, Pearl Cohn
Shawn Gary, South-Doyle
Mason Gudger, Greeneville
Jaylen Lewis, Haywood
Kaydin Pope, Hardin County
Division I, Class 5A
De’Sean Bishop, Karns
Jamarious Brooks, Memphis Central
Malaki Dowell, White County
Walter Nolen III, Powell
Jake McNamara, Page
Division I, Class 6A
Jordan James, Oakland
Carson Jones, Maryville
Alex Mitchell, Riverdale
Destin Wade, Summit
Keaten Wade, Summit
Division II, Class A
Kameron Boyd, Jackson Christian
Bradford Gaines, DCA
Steele Haynes, USJ
Na’Kelin McAfee, King’s Academy
Joshua Strickland, Jr., Nashville Christian
Division II, Class AA
Alexander Broome, Lipscomb Academy
Craig Cunningham, Lausanne
Langston Patterson, CPA
Luther Richesson, Lipscomb Academy
Sean Williams, BGA
Division II, Class AAA
Dallan Hayden, Christian Brothers
Kenny Minchey, Pope John Paul II
Levi Moore, Ensworth
Marcel Reed, MBA
William Riddle, McCallie
Kicker of the Year
Upton Bellenfant, Stewarts Creek
Justus Chadwick, Tullahoma
George Laster, Brentwood Academy
Andrew Southard, Pope John Paul II
Josh Turbyville, Knoxville Catholic