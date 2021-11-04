KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Five semifinalists from each of the nine classifications for the 2021 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football award and semifinalists for Kicker of the Year have been announced.

Out of the 50 high school football players selected as a semifinalist, eight hail from the East Tennessee area including Alcoa quarterback Caden Buckles and Loudon signal-caller Keaton Harig for Divison I, Class 3A. Karns running back DeSean Bishop and Powell’s Walter Nolen III have been nominated in Division I, Class 5A. South-Doyle’s Shawn Gary, Maryville quarterback Carson Jones, and The Kings Academy’s Na’Kelin McAfee are also semifinalists for the prestigious award. Knoxville Catholic’s Josh Turbyville is a semifinalist for the Kicker of the Year award.

The three finalists from their respective classifications for the award will be announced by the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith and Titans head football coach Mike Vrabel on Tuesday, November 23. The winners will be announced at Nissan Stadium on December 7, at the annual award luncheon.

Full list below:

Division I, Class 1A

Seth Birchfield, Cloudland

Khalik Ganaway, Peabody

De’Andre Kelly, South Pittsburg

Marquez Taylor, McKenzie

Thomas Wills, McEwen

Division I, Class 2A

Cameron Huckabey, Meigs County

Aden Hutcherson, Huntingdon

Cameron Miller, MAHS

Luke Myers, South Greene

Ty Simpson, Westview

Division I, Class 3A

Ranen Blackburn, White House

Caden Buckles, Alcoa

Jacob Dooley, Waverly

Jamarion Dowell, Covington

Keaton Harig, Loudon

Division I, Class 4A

Bari’On Brown, Pearl Cohn

Shawn Gary, South-Doyle

Mason Gudger, Greeneville

Jaylen Lewis, Haywood

Kaydin Pope, Hardin County

Division I, Class 5A

De’Sean Bishop, Karns

Jamarious Brooks, Memphis Central

Malaki Dowell, White County

Walter Nolen III, Powell

Jake McNamara, Page

Division I, Class 6A

Jordan James, Oakland

Carson Jones, Maryville

Alex Mitchell, Riverdale

Destin Wade, Summit

Keaten Wade, Summit

Division II, Class A

Kameron Boyd, Jackson Christian

Bradford Gaines, DCA

Steele Haynes, USJ

Na’Kelin McAfee, King’s Academy

Joshua Strickland, Jr., Nashville Christian

Division II, Class AA

Alexander Broome, Lipscomb Academy

Craig Cunningham, Lausanne

Langston Patterson, CPA

Luther Richesson, Lipscomb Academy

Sean Williams, BGA

Division II, Class AAA

Dallan Hayden, Christian Brothers

Kenny Minchey, Pope John Paul II

Levi Moore, Ensworth

Marcel Reed, MBA

William Riddle, McCallie

Kicker of the Year

Upton Bellenfant, Stewarts Creek

Justus Chadwick, Tullahoma

George Laster, Brentwood Academy

Andrew Southard, Pope John Paul II

Josh Turbyville, Knoxville Catholic