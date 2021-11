ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — Alcoa High School football is moving on in the playoffs after their first round opponent canceled their game due to COVID-19.

It was announced Monday night that Johnson County had canceled the Friday night first round matchup with the Tornadoes. Alcoa coach Gary Rankin confirmed Tuesday morning the game was canceled due to COVID-19.

Now, the Tornadoes move to the second round of the playoffs.