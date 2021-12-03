CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — The Alcoa Tornadoes earned their seventh consecutive state football championship title after a convincing 45-14 win over East Nashville.

Quarterback Caden Buckles was mister-do-it-all for the Tornadoes and earned himself the title of Class 3A BlueCross Bowl MVP. Buckles was 12-17 passing for 117 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 52 yards and three scores on the day.

From the first kick to the final whistle, the Tornadoes chances of their seven-peat were never in question. It was 28-7 at halftime and the closest margin was 28-14 in the third before Alcoa scored 17 straight to take the all-familiar hardware home.

Not only was this their seventh consecutive state championship but this title marks their 20th overall.