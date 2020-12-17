Alcoa sends 3 football players to Division I schools on National Signing Day

High School

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — Alcoa High School had three players sign letters of intent Wednesday to continue their careers at the next level.

  • Running back Ahmaud Sankey is going to Southeast Missouri.
  • Linebacker Cam Burden is headed to Charlotte.
  • Wide receiver Isiah Cox signed with Cincinatti.

Cox was the go-to target for the Tornadoes’ passing game before being sidelined with an injury.

He says he chose the Bearcats because they showed him the most love.

“They’ve just been on me and nobody showed me that love. They’re 7th ranked in the country, why not? I feel like that’s the best move for me. I think I’m going to have the love. They’re going to help me reach my goals. I feel like that’s the best place for me.”

Isaih Cox

Cox will reportedly play safety at the next level.

LATEST SPORTS STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter