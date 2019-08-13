Anderson County Mavericks have work ethic, expectations for success

CLINTON, Tenn. – Anderson County lost one of its best classes of football players last year, but there’s a lot of optimism heading into this season.

The expectations and the work ethic are two things that haven’t changed, said Anderson County High School football coach David Gillum.

Gillum is starting his 11th year as coach of the Mavericks’ program he starred in 20 years ago.

“We’re trying to provide our kids and our community with an experience they’ll never forget and they’ll talk about for the next for 30 years. “

Anderson starts the season on the road at Clinton.