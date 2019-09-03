AP Tennessee Football Prep Polls: Central, Alcoa No. 1

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 2, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A

Record Pts Prv

Oakland (15) 2-0 167 1 Maryville 2-0 149 2 Whitehaven (1) 2-0 130 3 Ravenwood (1) 2-0 121 4 Brentwood 2-0 100 8 Riverdale 2-0 71 9 Germantown 1-1 32 6 Bradley Central 1-1 30 10 Cordova 2-0 22 NR

(tie) Kingsport Dobyns Bennett 2-0 22 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Blackman 21. Farragut 20. Houston 19. Stewarts Creek 13.

Division I – Class 5A

Record Pts Prv

Knoxville Central (13) 2-0 159 1 Beech (2) 2-0 151 2 David Crockett (1) 1-0 100 T5

(tie) Page 2-0 100 T5 Powell 2-0 91 8 Kirby 2-0 72 9 South Doyle (1) 2-0 66 NR Henry County 0-2 46 3 Summit 2-0 41 10 Hillsboro 1-1 35 4

Others receiving 12 or more points: Gallatin 24. Knoxville West 20. .

Division I – Class 4A

Record Pts Prv

Haywood County (15) 2-0 165 1 Greeneville (1) 1-1 130 3 Dyersburg (1) 2-0 118 5 Elizabethton 1-0 117 4 Anderson County 1-1 95 2 Springfield 1-1 65 8 Hardin County 1-1 49 10 Nolensville 2-0 48 NR Marshall County 2-0 42 NR East Hamilton 1-1 21 9

Others receiving 12 or more points: Grainger 17. Jackson North Side 15. Livingston Academy 14.

Division I – Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

Alcoa (16) 2-0 160 1 Covington 2-0 129 2 Red Bank 2-0 117 3 Upperman 2-0 107 4 Pearl-Cohn 2-0 104 5 East Nashville 2-0 87 6 Gatlinburg-Pittman 2-0 48 8 Loudon 2-0 45 10 Milan 1-1 36 7 McNairy Central 2-0 15 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: None.

Division I – Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

Peabody (16) 2-0 160 1 Meigs County 2-0 125 3

(tie) Trousdale County 1-0 125 2 Tyner Academy 2-0 116 4 Lewis County 1-0 93 5 Fairley 2-0 79 7 Watertown 1-1 37 6 Union City 1-1 33 8 Hampton 1-1 32 9 Oneida 2-0 23 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: South Greene 17. Forrest 12.

Division I – Class 1A

Record Pts Prv

South Pittsburg (7) 2-0 150 1 Huntingdon (8) 2-0 148 2 Lake County (1) 2-0 132 3 Freedom Prep 2-0 89 10 Mt. Pleasant 1-0 85 6 Moore County 2-0 39 NR

(tie) Greenback 0-2 39 5 Cornersville 0-2 29 4 Greenfield 2-0 28 NR Coalfield 1-1 27 7

Others receiving 12 or more points: Clay County 19. Fayetteville 19.

Division II – Class A

Record Pts Prv

University-Jackson (12) 2-0 151 2 Friendship Christian (2) 1-1 135 T3 Fayette Academy (2) 1-1 98 1 Davidson Academy 0-1 74 T3 Nashville Christian School 2-0 48 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: DCA 46. Rosemark Academy 27. Jackson Christian 15. Clarksville Academy 13. Columbia Academy 12.

Division II – Class AA

Record Pts Prv

BGA (14) 2-0 158 2 ECS (1) 2-0 136 4 Franklin Road Academy 2-0 114 5 Notre Dame 1-1 102 1 Lausanne Collegiate 0-1 74 3

Others receiving 12 or more points: Boyd Buchanan 19. CAK (1) 17. Knoxville Webb 14.

Division II – Class AAA

Record Pts Prv

Brentwood Academy (15) 2-0 159 1 McCallie (1) 2-0 142 2 MUS 2-0 122 3 Knoxville Catholic 2-0 116 4 Ensworth 2-0 50 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Baylor 20. MBA 18.

———

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald, Columbia; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Tennessean, Nashville; State Gazette, Dyersburg; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Daily News, Kingsport; The Daily Times, Maryville; The Tomahawk (Mountain City), Mountain City; The Paris Post-Intelligencer; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.