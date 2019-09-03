AP Tennessee Football Prep Polls: Central, Alcoa No. 1

High School

by: The Associated Press

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 2, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A
Record Pts Prv

  1. Oakland (15) 2-0 167 1
  2. Maryville 2-0 149 2
  3. Whitehaven (1) 2-0 130 3
  4. Ravenwood (1) 2-0 121 4
  5. Brentwood 2-0 100 8
  6. Riverdale 2-0 71 9
  7. Germantown 1-1 32 6
  8. Bradley Central 1-1 30 10
  9. Cordova 2-0 22 NR
    (tie) Kingsport Dobyns Bennett 2-0 22 NR
    Others receiving 12 or more points: Blackman 21. Farragut 20. Houston 19. Stewarts Creek 13.

Division I – Class 5A
Record Pts Prv

  1. Knoxville Central (13) 2-0 159 1
  2. Beech (2) 2-0 151 2
  3. David Crockett (1) 1-0 100 T5
    (tie) Page 2-0 100 T5
  4. Powell 2-0 91 8
  5. Kirby 2-0 72 9
  6. South Doyle (1) 2-0 66 NR
  7. Henry County 0-2 46 3
  8. Summit 2-0 41 10
  9. Hillsboro 1-1 35 4
    Others receiving 12 or more points: Gallatin 24. Knoxville West 20. .

Division I – Class 4A
Record Pts Prv

  1. Haywood County (15) 2-0 165 1
  2. Greeneville (1) 1-1 130 3
  3. Dyersburg (1) 2-0 118 5
  4. Elizabethton 1-0 117 4
  5. Anderson County 1-1 95 2
  6. Springfield 1-1 65 8
  7. Hardin County 1-1 49 10
  8. Nolensville 2-0 48 NR
  9. Marshall County 2-0 42 NR
  10. East Hamilton 1-1 21 9
    Others receiving 12 or more points: Grainger 17. Jackson North Side 15. Livingston Academy 14.

Division I – Class 3A
Record Pts Prv

  1. Alcoa (16) 2-0 160 1
  2. Covington 2-0 129 2
  3. Red Bank 2-0 117 3
  4. Upperman 2-0 107 4
  5. Pearl-Cohn 2-0 104 5
  6. East Nashville 2-0 87 6
  7. Gatlinburg-Pittman 2-0 48 8
  8. Loudon 2-0 45 10
  9. Milan 1-1 36 7
  10. McNairy Central 2-0 15 NR
    Others receiving 12 or more points: None.

Division I – Class 2A
Record Pts Prv

  1. Peabody (16) 2-0 160 1
  2. Meigs County 2-0 125 3
    (tie) Trousdale County 1-0 125 2
  3. Tyner Academy 2-0 116 4
  4. Lewis County 1-0 93 5
  5. Fairley 2-0 79 7
  6. Watertown 1-1 37 6
  7. Union City 1-1 33 8
  8. Hampton 1-1 32 9
  9. Oneida 2-0 23 NR
    Others receiving 12 or more points: South Greene 17. Forrest 12.

Division I – Class 1A
Record Pts Prv

  1. South Pittsburg (7) 2-0 150 1
  2. Huntingdon (8) 2-0 148 2
  3. Lake County (1) 2-0 132 3
  4. Freedom Prep 2-0 89 10
  5. Mt. Pleasant 1-0 85 6
  6. Moore County 2-0 39 NR
    (tie) Greenback 0-2 39 5
  7. Cornersville 0-2 29 4
  8. Greenfield 2-0 28 NR
  9. Coalfield 1-1 27 7
    Others receiving 12 or more points: Clay County 19. Fayetteville 19.

Division II – Class A
Record Pts Prv

  1. University-Jackson (12) 2-0 151 2
  2. Friendship Christian (2) 1-1 135 T3
  3. Fayette Academy (2) 1-1 98 1
  4. Davidson Academy 0-1 74 T3
  5. Nashville Christian School 2-0 48 NR
    Others receiving 12 or more points: DCA 46. Rosemark Academy 27. Jackson Christian 15. Clarksville Academy 13. Columbia Academy 12.

Division II – Class AA
Record Pts Prv

  1. BGA (14) 2-0 158 2
  2. ECS (1) 2-0 136 4
  3. Franklin Road Academy 2-0 114 5
  4. Notre Dame 1-1 102 1
  5. Lausanne Collegiate 0-1 74 3
    Others receiving 12 or more points: Boyd Buchanan 19. CAK (1) 17. Knoxville Webb 14.

Division II – Class AAA
Record Pts Prv

  1. Brentwood Academy (15) 2-0 159 1
  2. McCallie (1) 2-0 142 2
  3. MUS 2-0 122 3
  4. Knoxville Catholic 2-0 116 4
  5. Ensworth 2-0 50 NR
    Others receiving 12 or more points: Baylor 20. MBA 18.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald, Columbia; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Tennessean, Nashville; State Gazette, Dyersburg; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Daily News, Kingsport; The Daily Times, Maryville; The Tomahawk (Mountain City), Mountain City; The Paris Post-Intelligencer; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.

