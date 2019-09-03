AP Tennessee Football Prep Polls: Central, Alcoa No. 1

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 2, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
Division I – Class 6A
Record Pts Prv
- Oakland (15) 2-0 167 1
- Maryville 2-0 149 2
- Whitehaven (1) 2-0 130 3
- Ravenwood (1) 2-0 121 4
- Brentwood 2-0 100 8
- Riverdale 2-0 71 9
- Germantown 1-1 32 6
- Bradley Central 1-1 30 10
- Cordova 2-0 22 NR
(tie) Kingsport Dobyns Bennett 2-0 22 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Blackman 21. Farragut 20. Houston 19. Stewarts Creek 13.
Division I – Class 5A
Record Pts Prv
- Knoxville Central (13) 2-0 159 1
- Beech (2) 2-0 151 2
- David Crockett (1) 1-0 100 T5
(tie) Page 2-0 100 T5
- Powell 2-0 91 8
- Kirby 2-0 72 9
- South Doyle (1) 2-0 66 NR
- Henry County 0-2 46 3
- Summit 2-0 41 10
- Hillsboro 1-1 35 4
Others receiving 12 or more points: Gallatin 24. Knoxville West 20. .
Division I – Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
- Haywood County (15) 2-0 165 1
- Greeneville (1) 1-1 130 3
- Dyersburg (1) 2-0 118 5
- Elizabethton 1-0 117 4
- Anderson County 1-1 95 2
- Springfield 1-1 65 8
- Hardin County 1-1 49 10
- Nolensville 2-0 48 NR
- Marshall County 2-0 42 NR
- East Hamilton 1-1 21 9
Others receiving 12 or more points: Grainger 17. Jackson North Side 15. Livingston Academy 14.
Division I – Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
- Alcoa (16) 2-0 160 1
- Covington 2-0 129 2
- Red Bank 2-0 117 3
- Upperman 2-0 107 4
- Pearl-Cohn 2-0 104 5
- East Nashville 2-0 87 6
- Gatlinburg-Pittman 2-0 48 8
- Loudon 2-0 45 10
- Milan 1-1 36 7
- McNairy Central 2-0 15 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.
Division I – Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
- Peabody (16) 2-0 160 1
- Meigs County 2-0 125 3
(tie) Trousdale County 1-0 125 2
- Tyner Academy 2-0 116 4
- Lewis County 1-0 93 5
- Fairley 2-0 79 7
- Watertown 1-1 37 6
- Union City 1-1 33 8
- Hampton 1-1 32 9
- Oneida 2-0 23 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: South Greene 17. Forrest 12.
Division I – Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
- South Pittsburg (7) 2-0 150 1
- Huntingdon (8) 2-0 148 2
- Lake County (1) 2-0 132 3
- Freedom Prep 2-0 89 10
- Mt. Pleasant 1-0 85 6
- Moore County 2-0 39 NR
(tie) Greenback 0-2 39 5
- Cornersville 0-2 29 4
- Greenfield 2-0 28 NR
- Coalfield 1-1 27 7
Others receiving 12 or more points: Clay County 19. Fayetteville 19.
Division II – Class A
Record Pts Prv
- University-Jackson (12) 2-0 151 2
- Friendship Christian (2) 1-1 135 T3
- Fayette Academy (2) 1-1 98 1
- Davidson Academy 0-1 74 T3
- Nashville Christian School 2-0 48 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: DCA 46. Rosemark Academy 27. Jackson Christian 15. Clarksville Academy 13. Columbia Academy 12.
Division II – Class AA
Record Pts Prv
- BGA (14) 2-0 158 2
- ECS (1) 2-0 136 4
- Franklin Road Academy 2-0 114 5
- Notre Dame 1-1 102 1
- Lausanne Collegiate 0-1 74 3
Others receiving 12 or more points: Boyd Buchanan 19. CAK (1) 17. Knoxville Webb 14.
Division II – Class AAA
Record Pts Prv
- Brentwood Academy (15) 2-0 159 1
- McCallie (1) 2-0 142 2
- MUS 2-0 122 3
- Knoxville Catholic 2-0 116 4
- Ensworth 2-0 50 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Baylor 20. MBA 18.
———
All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald, Columbia; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Tennessean, Nashville; State Gazette, Dyersburg; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Daily News, Kingsport; The Daily Times, Maryville; The Tomahawk (Mountain City), Mountain City; The Paris Post-Intelligencer; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.