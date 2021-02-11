East Tennessee athletes named finalists for Mr. and Miss Basketball awards

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Several East Tennessee athletes were named finalists for the TSSAA 2020-2021 Mr. and Miss Basketball awards on Thursday.
University of Tennessee class of 2022 target B.J. Edwards is among the three finalists for the Division II-AA Mr. Basketball Award. The four-star guard has offers from Georgia, Seton Hall, Vanderbilt, and Wake Forest along with Tennessee.
Lakeway Christian’s Jordaynia Ivie and Maggie Vick are finalists for the Miss Basketball Award in Division II-A while Maryville’s Denae Fritz is listed as a finalist in Class AA.
This marks the 37th year that the Mr. and Miss Basketball awards will be presented to Tennessee’s best high school basketball players. A statewide committee of sportswriters selected the finalists based on performance during the 2020-2021 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head basketball coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.
Below is a complete list of the statewide finalists.
Division II-A Miss Basketball Finalists
Jordaynia Ivie, Lakeway Christian
Olivia Lee, Trinity Christian
Maggie Vick, Lakeway Christian
Division II-AA Miss Basketball Finalists
Jaloni Cambridge, Ensworth
Carmyn Harrison, Hutchison
Jaila Lee, Brentwood Academy
Class A Miss Basketball Finalists
Madison Hart, Gibson County
Kassie Monday, Clarkrange
Karly Weathers, Loretto
Class AA Miss Basketball Finalists
Jalynn Gregory, Macon County
Jada Harrison, Westview
Reagan Hurst, Upperman
Class AAA Miss Basketball Finalists
Denae Fritz, Maryville
Acacia Hayes, Riverdale
Tessa Miller, Stone Memorial
Division II-A Mr. Basketball Finalists
Alex Anderson, Tipton-Rosemark
Kameron Jones, ECS
Braeden Moore, CPA
Division II-AA Mr. Basketball Finalists
B. J. Edwards, Knoxville Catholic
Chandler Jackson, Christian Brothers
Trent McNair, Brentwood Academy
Class A Mr. Basketball Finalists
Trey Johnson, Cosby
Walter Peggs, Madison Academic
Grant Strong, Clay County
Class AA Mr. Basketball Finalists
Jakobi Gillespie, Greeneville
Trey Morrow, Scott
Toris Woods, Bolivar Central
Class AAA Mr. Basketball Finalists
Mason Miller, Houston
Matthew Schneider, Siegel
Grant Slatten, White County