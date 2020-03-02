Area High School boys basketball regional semifinal scoreboard

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – 14 area high school boys basketball programs are still in the hunt for a trip to the state tournament later this month in Murfreesboro.

Each will be on the court Tuesday night in a regional semifinal showdown.

Class AAA

Bearden (23-8) at Oak Ridge (25-4)

Clinton (16-13) at Maryville (27-4)

South-Doyle (22-8) at Science Hill (30-3)

Dobyns-Bennett (18-12) at Sevier County (21-7)

Class AA

Carter (25-5) at Alcoa (19-10)

Scott (24-6) at Fulton (20-6)

South Greene (24-9) at Greeneville (23-6)

Grainger (16-16) at Sullivan South (28-4)

Class A

Harriman (20-11) at Lookout Valley (20-6)

Oneida (25-7) at CSAS (14-11)