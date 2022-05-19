KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Austin East soccer team used three late goals to top Halls in the Region 2 AA Championship Game 4-1 Thursday night in Knoxville.

The Roadrunners took a 1-0 lead into halftime after scoring an early goal on a penalty kick.

With 15:56 to play in the game, Austin East struck again, Rukundo Ishimwe sent the loose ball to the back of the net off the rebound from the Red Devils goalie.

Moments later the Roadrunners put the game on ice when Enrique Torres-Gamez banged home the left footer from just outside of the box to give them a commanding 3-0 lead.

Austin East will play host to Tennessee High on Saturday in the Sectional, while Halls will travel to Greeneville to play for a spot in the state tournament.