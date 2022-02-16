LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — Lenoir City guard Avery Jameson had never started a varsity game until Feb. 9. That was senior night for the Panthers.

“For the culture that we want to build and the identity we want to have, Avery just embodied that,” said Lenoir City head coach Josh Brannon.

Avery Jameson’s path toward varsity was clear-cut.

“In eighth grade was my first time trying out for basketball, and I made the team,” said Jameson.

It seemed like he would be playing basketball for at least the next five years, but he was forced to pivot.

“I ended up breaking my back the season prior of track doing high jump, so I didn’t really get to play much that year,” said Jameson. “(I) never really got to develop. (I) wasn’t really good enough.”

Jameson set the ball down and decided to step away from the game he loved for a couple of years.

“I almost gave up, but then I kind of stayed fit,” said Jameson. “I like to exercise.”

Jameson’s road to recovery was capped by one last shot at making varsity. An opportunity he wasn’t going to miss.

“I worked throughout the summer, and coach was willing to give me a shot,” said Jameson. “So, I was really excited when he told me I made varsity.”

Avery’s varsity career was just beginning, but he now understands that nothing is a given.

“Even if you’re not a senior, you never know when your last chance is gonna be,” said Jameson.

Jameson doesn’t see much of the floor during games, but he is still a leader who creates a winning culture.

“Everybody has a role and what he brings to the table with his positivity, his high energy, with his infectious personality, he thrives in that role,” said Brannon.

“Keep working and don’t let anything that happens to you change your work ethic and who you are.” said Jameson.

While the path wasn’t as clear, Jameson found his place with the Panthers.