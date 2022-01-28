KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Farragut High School was filled to the brim in anticipation of a heated district matchup between Farragut and Bearden. The games did not disappoint.

The Bearen girls maintained an undefeated record in district play with a 50-41 win. The Bulldogs were led by Jennifer Sullivan who had a game-high 23 points, nine of those coming in the fourth quarter. Emily Gonzalez chipped in 13.

On the boys’ side, Farragut held an eight-point lead at the break. Bearden went on an 11-0 run to start the fourth quarter and found a way to hang on 54-50. Darian Bailey finished with 17 points. Walker Kyle tallied 16. Hayden Moseley poured in 13.

It was senior night out at Halls High School. The Red Devils toppled Anderson County 84-59. Halls’ manager Maddox Shields stole the show with his four points, the first and last buckets of the game for the Red Devils.