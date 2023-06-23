KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two Bearden High School soccer standouts have been recognized by Gatorade as the best players in the state of Tennessee.

Gatorade announced Friday that Brinley Murphy has been named the Gatorade Tennessee Girls Soccer Player of the Year for the second consecutive season. Lucas Nordin was recognized as the Boys Soccer Player of the Year last week.

Brinley Murphy controls the ball for Bearden.

Murphy is the first Bearden girl’s soccer player to receive the honor. She won the 2021-2022 award after leading the Lady Bulldogs to a 23-0-1 record and a Class 3A State title.

The Lady Bulldogs and Murphy were even better this season. She recorded 41 goals and 23 assists en route to a perfect season and their second consecutive state championship.

Murphy, who is committed to play college soccer at South Carolina, was also the 2022 United Soccer Coaches National Player of the Year and a four-time First Team All-State selection.

Nordin is the fourth Bearden boys player to win the award. The senior forward notched 27 goals and eight assists this past season while helping Bearden to the Class 3A state quarterfinals.

Lucas Nordin in a game against Science Hill.

He was a two-time Region 2-3A Player of the Year and a two-time All-State selection. The 2022 United Soccer Coaches All-American selection is committed to play his college soccer at East Tennessee State University.

While both players are graduating to college soccer, you can see both Murphy and Nordin suit up for the newly-formed 865 Alliance teams this summer.

As part of Gatorade’s Play it Forward initiative, both players will receive a charitable grant to donate to one of Gatorade’s social impact partners.