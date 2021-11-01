KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Bearden football coach Morgan Shinlever is stepping down after leading Bearden to a 4-6 record in the 2021 season, just falling short of making the playoffs.

With a freshman as quarterback, it was a tough task ahead, but now he says he’s somber about the decision to resign, but it’s something the administration has known about for several weeks.

Shinlever said he’s enjoyed his time leading the Bearden program, but he’s excited to spend more time with his kids.

Principal Debbie Sayers released a statement Monday night regarding the decision:

“Morgan Shinlever, through his eight seasons as head football coach at Bearden High School, turned boys into men through football. He has been an exemplary role model for his players and students, leading by example and action, inspiring excellence by teaching hard work, discipline, and enjoyment of the process. A PE teacher by training, his focus has always been on player growth and development.

We appreciate his time, hard work, and leadership in shaping hundreds of student-athletes and preparing them for life after high school. Morgan is an outstanding educator of high character, and we are grateful that he will continue to impact our students at Bearden High School for years to come.”