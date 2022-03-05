KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Bearden girls basketball team is headed to state for the second straight season after topping Science Hill 65-53.

The Lady Bulldogs were led by junior Avery Treadwell who poured in 32 points. Jennifer Sullivan finished with 13 points. Maddie Brillhart tallied 11 points.

The Lady Bulldogs have never won a state title in their previous five state tournament appearances.

Alcoa, Farragut, Gatlinburg-Pittman and Cloudland all also advanced to state in girls basketball.

UP NEXT: Bearden will clash with Blackman in the state quarterfinals on Wednesday at 3:45 p.m.