KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Bearden Lady Bulldogs (33-3) are one step closer to the program’s first state championship after a dominant 56-34 win over Blackman (26-1) on Wednesday in the Class 4A state quarterfinals.

Jennifer Sullivan paced Bearden with 17 points, while Avery Treadwell chipped in 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field.

The Lady Bulldogs led 21-15 at halftime but went on a tear in the third quarter, outscoring the Lady Blaze 15-4 in the period. The offensive explosion continued in the fourth quarter as Bearden dropped 20 points in the final quarter of the game.

NEXT UP: Bearden will play at 2:15 p.m. Friday vs. Beech in the TSSAA Class 4A state semifinals.