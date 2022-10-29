KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Bearden High School girls soccer team, the top-ranked girls soccer team in the nation, captured their second consecutive Class AAA state championship on Saturday with a 3-1 over Houston.

The win at CHI Memorial Stadium in Chattanooga, home of USL League One‘s Chattanooga Red Wolves, completes a historic run of dominance by the Lady Bulldogs. The state title game marked their 42nd consecutive win, dating back a scoreless draw against Knoxville Catholic in 2021.

Bearden has not lost a game since a 1-0 loss to Franklin in the 2020 state semifinals.

In the state quarterfinals, Bearden defeated Collierville by a score of 4-0 before topping Station Camp 7-0 in the semifinals.

Led by 2021-2022 Gatorade Tennessee Girls Soccer Player of the Year and South Carolina commit Brinley Murphy, Bearden won all 21 regular season by a combined score of 123-2.

The United Soccer Coaches High School rankings rated Bearden the best team in the nation in five of the eight in-season polls, including the final four weeks of the regular season.