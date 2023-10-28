CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — The Bearden girls’ soccer team topped Ravenwood 4-0 to win its third straight state title and fifth in program history.

It only took the Lady Bulldogs a little more than 13 minutes to score the first goal of the contest. Breana Mendoza netted the first goal on an assist from Tennessee commit Nyla Blue.

Less than three minutes later, Rylie Lucas found goal on a free kick from 25 yards out.

The Lady Bulldogs continued to pour it on in the second half. The Lady Vol connection made it 3-0. Nyla Blue passed it up the middle to Alivia Stott who poked it past the keeper into the left corner.

Bearden completely controlled the contest outshooting Ravenwood 14-3.

The Lady Bulldogs have not lost a game since Oct. 31, 2020. A 69-0-2 record over the last three years.