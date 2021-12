KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Bearden Lady Bulldogs led from start to finish in Tuesday’s 55-28 win over Catholic.

Three players finished in double figures for Bearden. Avery Treadwell finished with a game high 16, while Bailey Burgess added 15 and Jennifer Sullivan chipped in 14.

Sydney Mains led the Lady Irish with 14 points.

Bearden improved to 8-0, while Catholic dropped to 2-4 on the season.