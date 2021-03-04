Bearden; Kingston take home Region Crowns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) – Bearden held off a fierce comeback attempt by Oak Ridge to capture the 3A Region 2 Championship 55-52 Thursday night.

Elijah Bredwood paced the Bulldogs with 25 points including the game sealing three late in the game.

Bearden will host Jefferson County and Oak Ridge will go on the road to Dobyns Bennett in Monday’s 3A Sectional.

Kingston outlasted Fulton for the 2nd time this season in a 64-59 victory on Thursday night.

Fulton travels to Greenville and Kingston will host Sullivan East in Monday’s 2A Sectional.