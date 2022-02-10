KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Bearden High School and Knoxville Catholic each have one girl and one boy up for the state’s highest basketball award.

The Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association announced Thursday the finalist for Mr. and Miss Basketball in all six divisions.

Jennifer Sullivan and Elijah Bredwood were named finalists in Division I, Class 4A from Bearden. Sydney Mains and B.J. Edwards are representing Catholic in Division II-AA. Other greater Knoxville-area finalists include Madi Hawk of Lakeway Christian (Division II-A Miss Basketball), Sarah Burton, Clinton (Division I-Class 3A Miss Basketball), and Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Greeneville (Division I-Class 3A Mr. Basketball).

Sullivan, a Tennessee Tech signee, has played the last two years for the Lady Bulldogs after starting her high school career at The King’s Academy. The Bearden girls are 25-3 on the season with only one loss to a Tennessee team, Division II-AA Ensworth. They will be the No. 1 seed in the District 4-4A tournament beginning Feb. 16 at Heritage High School.

Bredwood, a Lincoln Memorial signee, and the Bearden boys will be the No. 2 seed in the same tournament. Both the boys and girls will receive byes and automatic berths in the Region 2 Class 4A tournament. The first district tournament game for the Lady Bulldogs will be Friday, Feb. 18, and the boys will play their first district game Saturday, Feb. 19.

Mains, a sophomore, has the Lady Irish also eyeing a return run to the state tournament. After beginning her playing career near the Tri-Cities, Mains has become a key contributor on Catholic’s 18-7 team. Four of the Catholic girls’ losses have come at the hands of Bearden and one of the largest schools in the state, Cookeville.

Edwards, a University of Tennessee signee, has led the Catholic boys to a 22-3 record. The Irish have not lost since Dec. 28 during the Arby’s Class in Bristol.

Burton has spent the year rewriting the Clinton Lady Dragons’ record books. Just six games into the season she overtook her coach as the top scorer in school history. She has signed to play collegiately for UVA-Wise.

Gillespie has signed to play for mid-major blueblood Belmont.

The winners will be named during a ceremony at 5 p.m. Monday, March 14, at the Murphy Center at Middle Tennessee State University. The ceremony falls between the Division I girls state championships, March 8-12, and the Division I boys state championships, March 15-19, which are also being played at the MTSU Murphy Center.

The boys and girls Division II state championships are held March 3-5 at the Hooper Eblen Center at Tennessee Tech University.

Division II-A Miss Basketball Finalists

Madi Hawk, Lakeway Christian

Olivia Lee, Trinity Christian

Aalyah Del Rosario, Webb School



Division II-AA Miss Basketball Finalists

Kennedy Cambridge, Ensworth

Jaloni Cambridge, Ensworth

Sydney Mains, Knoxville Catholic



Class 1A Miss Basketball Finalists

Alayna Anderson, Gleason

Savannah Davis, McKenzie

Lyndie Ramsey, Unaka



Class 2A Miss Basketball Finalists

Jada Harrison, Westview

Madison Hart, Gibson County

Karly Weathers, Loretto



Class 3A Miss Basketball Finalists

Sarah Burton, Clinton

McKenzie Cochran, Page

Brooklyn Crouch, Upperman



Class 4A Miss Basketball Finalists

Imari Berry, Clarksville

Ta’mia Scott, Clarksville Northwest

Jennifer Sullivan, Bearden



Division II-A Mr. Basketball Finalists

Tyler Byrd, Tipton-Rosemark

Daniel Egbuniwe, FACS

Eddie Ricks III, Clarksville Academy



Division II-AA Mr. Basketball Finalists

B.J. Edwards, Knoxville Catholic

Chandler Jackson, Christian Brothers

Tyler Tanner, Brentwood Academy



Class 1A Mr. Basketball Finalists

Zach Amonett, Pickett County

Roderick Robinson, Middleton

Grant Strong, Clay County



Class 2A Mr. Basketball Finalists

Gavin Burleson, Summertown

Gus Davenport, Cannon County

Jarrod Taylor, East Nashville



Class 3A Mr. Basketball Finalists

Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Greeneville

Ericko Sain II, Jackson South Side

JaSteven Walker, Fayette-Ware



Class 4A Mr. Basketball Finalists

Elijah Bredwood, Bearden

Amarr Knox, Bartlett

Brandon Miller, Cane Ridge