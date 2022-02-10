KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Bearden High School and Knoxville Catholic each have one girl and one boy up for the state’s highest basketball award.
The Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association announced Thursday the finalist for Mr. and Miss Basketball in all six divisions.
Jennifer Sullivan and Elijah Bredwood were named finalists in Division I, Class 4A from Bearden. Sydney Mains and B.J. Edwards are representing Catholic in Division II-AA. Other greater Knoxville-area finalists include Madi Hawk of Lakeway Christian (Division II-A Miss Basketball), Sarah Burton, Clinton (Division I-Class 3A Miss Basketball), and Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Greeneville (Division I-Class 3A Mr. Basketball).
Sullivan, a Tennessee Tech signee, has played the last two years for the Lady Bulldogs after starting her high school career at The King’s Academy. The Bearden girls are 25-3 on the season with only one loss to a Tennessee team, Division II-AA Ensworth. They will be the No. 1 seed in the District 4-4A tournament beginning Feb. 16 at Heritage High School.
Bredwood, a Lincoln Memorial signee, and the Bearden boys will be the No. 2 seed in the same tournament. Both the boys and girls will receive byes and automatic berths in the Region 2 Class 4A tournament. The first district tournament game for the Lady Bulldogs will be Friday, Feb. 18, and the boys will play their first district game Saturday, Feb. 19.
Mains, a sophomore, has the Lady Irish also eyeing a return run to the state tournament. After beginning her playing career near the Tri-Cities, Mains has become a key contributor on Catholic’s 18-7 team. Four of the Catholic girls’ losses have come at the hands of Bearden and one of the largest schools in the state, Cookeville.
Edwards, a University of Tennessee signee, has led the Catholic boys to a 22-3 record. The Irish have not lost since Dec. 28 during the Arby’s Class in Bristol.
Burton has spent the year rewriting the Clinton Lady Dragons’ record books. Just six games into the season she overtook her coach as the top scorer in school history. She has signed to play collegiately for UVA-Wise.
Gillespie has signed to play for mid-major blueblood Belmont.
The winners will be named during a ceremony at 5 p.m. Monday, March 14, at the Murphy Center at Middle Tennessee State University. The ceremony falls between the Division I girls state championships, March 8-12, and the Division I boys state championships, March 15-19, which are also being played at the MTSU Murphy Center.
The boys and girls Division II state championships are held March 3-5 at the Hooper Eblen Center at Tennessee Tech University.
Division II-A Miss Basketball Finalists
Madi Hawk, Lakeway Christian
Olivia Lee, Trinity Christian
Aalyah Del Rosario, Webb School
Division II-AA Miss Basketball Finalists
Kennedy Cambridge, Ensworth
Jaloni Cambridge, Ensworth
Sydney Mains, Knoxville Catholic
Class 1A Miss Basketball Finalists
Alayna Anderson, Gleason
Savannah Davis, McKenzie
Lyndie Ramsey, Unaka
Class 2A Miss Basketball Finalists
Jada Harrison, Westview
Madison Hart, Gibson County
Karly Weathers, Loretto
Class 3A Miss Basketball Finalists
Sarah Burton, Clinton
McKenzie Cochran, Page
Brooklyn Crouch, Upperman
Class 4A Miss Basketball Finalists
Imari Berry, Clarksville
Ta’mia Scott, Clarksville Northwest
Jennifer Sullivan, Bearden
Division II-A Mr. Basketball Finalists
Tyler Byrd, Tipton-Rosemark
Daniel Egbuniwe, FACS
Eddie Ricks III, Clarksville Academy
Division II-AA Mr. Basketball Finalists
B.J. Edwards, Knoxville Catholic
Chandler Jackson, Christian Brothers
Tyler Tanner, Brentwood Academy
Class 1A Mr. Basketball Finalists
Zach Amonett, Pickett County
Roderick Robinson, Middleton
Grant Strong, Clay County
Class 2A Mr. Basketball Finalists
Gavin Burleson, Summertown
Gus Davenport, Cannon County
Jarrod Taylor, East Nashville
Class 3A Mr. Basketball Finalists
Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Greeneville
Ericko Sain II, Jackson South Side
JaSteven Walker, Fayette-Ware
Class 4A Mr. Basketball Finalists
Elijah Bredwood, Bearden
Amarr Knox, Bartlett
Brandon Miller, Cane Ridge