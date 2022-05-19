BEARDEN, Tenn. (WATE) — Bearden and West were gridlocked nearly the entire regional championship contest. Lucas Nordin broke the stranglehold in the 98th minute with a right-footed shot that went upper 90 off the crossbar and across the line.

The Bulldogs had their share of opportunities in the contest. Dylan Kolnick looked to open the scoring in the 23rd minute. He blasted a lefty shot on goal Jake Spirko laid out and parried the shot away.

In the 65th minute, Bearden’s Rudy Dardon took a free kick about 10 yards past the goalie box. It curled toward the left-lower corner, but Spirko denied that opportunity as well.

Bearden almost ended it in regulation. With less than two minutes left in regulation, Nordin floated a shot to the far right corner. It jumped off the cross bar and out of danger.

Nordin would have his moment in overtime. He would score the game-winning goal and the fans streamed onto the field in celebration.

UP NEXT: Bearden will host Science Hill on Saturday. West will travel to Dobyns Bennett.