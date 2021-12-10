KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Bearden Bulldogs announced that they are hiring Josh Jones as their next head football coach.

Jones spent the past three seasons as the offensive coordinator at Powell High School. He helped lead the Panthers to a state title in 2021.

“I am absolutely fired up to be the head football coach at Bearden High School,” Jones said in a press release. “It truly is a dream come true.”

Under Jones’ tutelage, the Panthers’ offense averaged more than 35 points per game in every season.

“We’re here to ‘Build Better People’ and it all starts with high standards for the student-athletes in the classroom, and off the field in the community,” said Jones. “I came here because I believe in Bearden football. The resources here are outstanding, the school and community support is great, and the facilities here are excellent.”

Bearden finished the 2021 season with a 4-6 record and just missed out on the playoffs.