KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Bearden boys basketball took care of Farragut 74-40 to win the regional title on Friday night.

The Bulldogs took a 6-5 lead 2:06 into the first quarter and never looked back. Elijah Bredwood led the way for Bearden pouring in 31 points.

UP NEXT: Bearden will host Science Hill on Monday at 7 p.m. for a chance to go to state. Farragut will travel to Dobyns Bennett for a 7 p.m. tip on Monday. A trip to state is on the line in that game, as well.