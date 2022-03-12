MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WATE) — For the fifth time this season the Bearden Lady Bulldogs took care of Farragut 52-34, this time for their first ever state title.

The Lady Bulldogs led by as many as 10 points in the first half until Annalise Bishop hit a pair of three’s to pull the Lady Admirals within four with 2 minutes to play in the 2nd quarter. Bishop scored 9 points on 3-4 shooting from beyond the arc.

Bearden stretched the lead to eight after a pair of Bailey Burgess triples late in the half. She finished the game with 15 points, while Avery Treadwell controlled the paint for Bearden, finishing with 15 points and 16 rebounds.

“Everything we did this year, all the tough teams we played, all of the stuff we went through is all worth it because of this moment right here” said Treadwell who was voted the tournament MVP.

Avery Strickland led Farragut with 14 points in the programs’ first ever state championship game appearance.

“This is a special special group,” said Farragut head coach Jason Mayfield. “When we look back on this, we’re hurt and frustrated now, it’s not just a special team but they love each other and play for each other.”