KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Catholic head boys basketball coach Luke Smith confirmed with WATE that Blue Cain will be transferring. The news was first reported by 5Star Preps.

“The whole community of Catholic has been great to me, and I’m beyond thankful for everyone there,” said Cain. “I loved my time there and am thankful for all they did for me.”

Cain told WATE that he has enrolled at IMG Academy in Florida.

“Just the opportunity to play on the biggest stage and push myself against the best in the country,” said Cain when asked about why he is transferring.

This past season, the junior played a vital part in getting the Irish to the state title game. He poured in 31 points in a 79-72 state title loss to Christian Brothers.

“Although we are a little disappointed, we are excited for Blue and the next part of his journey,” said Smith. “He has been an amazing student-athlete at Catholic, and we wish him nothing but the best.”

Smith will have to fill two starting guard spots next season with the departure of Cain and B.J. Edwards. Edwards graduated and will play basketball at the University of Tennessee.