Bojangles Player of the Week Nominees: Week Three

Week three of the high school football season is in the books. Below are our Bojangles Player of the Week Nominees:



Elijah Young, South Doyle Running Back:

213 rushing yards on 23 carries, 6 TDs

*Young has 15 total touchdowns through the first three weeks of the season.

Isaiah Johnson, Oak Ridge two-way player:

7 receptions for 129 yard, 3 TDs; 2 interceptions

Jake Parris, Halls Running Back:

234 all-purpose yards, 4 TDs; 8 tackles and a forced fumble



Adarius Redmond, Powell Wide Receiver:

119 yards, 2 TDs

*Redmond is a freshmen



Our week three winner will be announced on Wednesday, September 11th.