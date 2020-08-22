Cancellation cut short: Karns to resume football operations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One day after announcing a two-week cancellation of football games and practices, Karns High School and Knox County Schools officials confirmed Friday night the football season would resume Monday.

Knox County Schools spokesperson Carly Harrington confirmed a letter sent out to Karns football families Friday, which stated:

KHS Football Families: This afternoon, the Health Department provided us with information that will now allow us to resume football operations. While I know that this news is disheartening to hear on a Friday night when we should be on the field, I am grateful that we will be able to start back football practice Monday. We will be working hard to find another opponent to play next week. Football student athletes will be allowed to return to scheduled classes on Monday. Brad C. Corum, Executive Principal, Karns High School

Karns had been set to open the season Friday on the road against Walker Valley before hosting Halls. Practice was also canceled for the team according to a Knox County Schools spokesperson. The spokesperson did not provide a reason for the cancellation.

Football practice and operations for the Beavers resumes Monday, which is also the first day of classes in Knox County Schools.

