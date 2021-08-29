Carter’s furious comeback helps the Hornets top Sevier County

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Carter Hornets trailed for most of the game against Sevier County, but that didn’t stop the Hornets from coming out on top 42-35.

Carter’s quarterback Chandler Wilson finished the game 30-45 for 385 yards and three touchdowns. He also racked up 70 yards rushing with two rushing touchdowns.

This is the first time since 2018 that the Hornets beat the Smokey Bears.

Carter is 2-0 to start the season for the first time since 2013.

Next up for the Hornets is a road game at Gibbs on Friday. Sevier County will look to rebound against Central.