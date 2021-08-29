Carter’s furious comeback helps the Hornets top Sevier County

High School
Posted: / Updated:

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Carter Hornets trailed for most of the game against Sevier County, but that didn’t stop the Hornets from coming out on top 42-35.

Carter’s quarterback Chandler Wilson finished the game 30-45 for 385 yards and three touchdowns. He also racked up 70 yards rushing with two rushing touchdowns.

This is the first time since 2018 that the Hornets beat the Smokey Bears.

Carter is 2-0 to start the season for the first time since 2013.

Next up for the Hornets is a road game at Gibbs on Friday. Sevier County will look to rebound against Central.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Overdose call leads to drug discovery

Local 11-year-old organizes drive to help victims following Middle Tennessee flood

Remembering Ryan Knauss

Local 11-year-old organizes drive to help victims following Middle Tennessee floods

Man drowns in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

One dies in motorcycle crash