KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Catholic pulled away from Memphis University School in the second half to top the Owls 73-60.

Presley Patterson was lighting it up from three. The senior made eight threes for 24 points. He finished with 27.

Blue Cain also poured in 27 points. The senior did it in a variety of ways. Tennessee Vols’ signee B.J. Edwards chipped in seven points.

UP NEXT: The Irish will head to the state tournament at Tennessee Tech University where they’ll face undefeated Brentwood Academy at 5 p.m. on Thursday.