KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — University of Tennessee signee BJ Edwards scored 23 points to lead Knoxville Catholic to a 63-55 victory over previously unbeaten Brentwood Academy in the semifinals of the Division-II AA state basketball championships.

The game was tied at 39 after three quarters of play. Edwards kissed a shot off the glass from 10 feet to give the Irish a 42-40 lead with 5:49 to play in the game. The never relinquished the lead after that bucket.

Christopher “Blue” Cain finished with 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the field while Pressley Patterson chipped in 11 points.

After an Edwards steal, Cain found Deondre Lindsey for a thunderous slam dunk to give the Irish a 55-46 lead with 1:24 to play to seal the victory.

NEXT UP: Catholic vs. Christian Brothers, at 2:30 ET Saturday at Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville.