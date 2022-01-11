KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In its 37th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade today announced Devyn Dunn of Knoxville Catholic High School is the 2021-22 Gatorade Tennessee Volleyball Player of the Year.

Dunn is the first Gatorade Tennessee Volleyball Player of the Year to be chosen from Knoxville

Catholic High School.

The 5-foot-8 junior setter led the Fighting Irish to a 34-10 record and the Division II-AA state championship this past season. Dunn compiled 737 assists, 253 digs, 73 kills and 61 service aces. The MVP of the state tournament, she is a two-time All-Region selection.