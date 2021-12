KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee commit BJ Edwards scored 23 points and Blue Cain scored 25 to lead Catholic to a 64-55 win over Bearden Tuesday night.

The Irish trailed by 14 at the half but rallied on a night head coach Michael Hutchens was honored with a basketball for the 600th win of his career.

Catholic improves to 5-0 with the win, Bearden falls to 6-1with the loss.